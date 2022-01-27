Score Logitech’s G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with detachable cable for $100 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Normally priced around $130, you’ll be saving $30 off with this deal and scoring the best price we’ve tracked in weeks. If you’re ready to upgrade your gaming setup this keyboard is the perfect first step in doing so. It’s built for esports athletes after all with speed and precision perfect keys for competition or hard-core gaming. The keyboard has detachable Micro USB cables with a three-pronged design and angle adjustment for convenience. In addition, the durable GX Blue Click switches guarantee a solid keypress and the LIGHTSYNC feature lets you program static lighting patterns of your choosing to onboard memory. Whether a competitive or casual gamer, the features of this keyboard are adaptable and can be made perfect for you.

If you’re looking for a gaming keyboard for a bit of a less expensive price tag, consider the CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $90 via Amazon. Discounted for $50 off, you’ll still be scoring a deal with this keyboard that offers many similar features to the last. Also built for competition level gaming, this keyboard is built with 8,000Hz hyper-polling, a detachable USB-C cable, and a switch for “tournament mode” that switches to distraction-free static backlighting while also turning off any possible macro activations.

Not much of a PC gamer? Then check out some of the great deals being offered for a number of wired/wireless gaming controllers. From the PowerA Heroic Link Enhanced Wired Nintendo Switch controller for $17, to the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless controller for $66, you’re sure to find a controller that fits your gaming needs while saving some cash too.

More on the Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard:

Built for pros from the bottom up. A compact ten keyless design frees up table space for low-sens mousing. Pro-grade Clicky switches give you an audible feedback bump. Programmable LIGHTSYNC RGB and onboard memory lets you customize and store a lighting pattern for tournaments. A detachable cable makes for easy transportation. Play to Win.

