Be immersed in your favorite game with CORSAIR’s HS60 Haptic headset at $80

Today only, Amazon is offering the CORSAIR HS60 Haptic Stereo Gaming Headset for $79.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Down from $120 for this colorway, other models sell for around $90 most of the time and today’s deal is the second-best that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. If you’re ready to be further immersed in the PC games you play, this headset is designed to do just that. With haptic bass using taction technology, this headset can create a “much wider range of perceptible low-end frequencies” that allows you to “experience the game like never before.” Plus, there’s on-ear volume and haptic controls, a noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone, and it even connects to iCUE software on your computer. Head below for more.

Ditch the haptics in today’s deal to pick up the CORSAIR HS60 PRO gaming headset instead. While it doesn’t have the same taction technology in tow, it’ll still deliver a solid experience all around thanks to its 3.5mm headphone jack connection for just $50. While this means you lose iCUE integration, this headset is compatible with basically all gaming platforms, which is something the model above can’t match.

Keep the CORSAIR train going by picking up the K55 RGB PRO XT keyboard while it’s on sale for $50. You’re saving 29% here and scoring a keyboard that offers six programmable macro keys and integrates with Elgato’s Stream Deck software.

More on the CORSAIR HS60 Haptic Headset:

Sound you can feel: experience the game like never before with haptic bass powered by taction technology, creating a much wider range of perceptible low-end frequencies.

Crafted for comfort: adjustable ear cups fitted with plush memory foam provide exceptional comfort for hours of gameplay.

Superb sound quality: high-quality, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver the range to hear everything you need on the battlefield.

