LEGO’s UCS Republic Gunship sees first discount to $325 alongside National LEGO Day sale

ZAVVI is celebrating National LEGO Day today by launching a collection of rare discounts on all-new sets. Leading the way is the LEGO Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship at $324.99 shipped when code GUNSHIP has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $350, you’re looking at the very first price cut since this fan-voted creation launched last August. Arriving as the first UCS set from the Clone Wars or Prequels in over a decade, the Republic Gunship stacks up to 3,292 pieces and delivers the largest version of the LAAT to date. Leveraging all of those bricks, the final builds spans over 29 inches wide and 27 inches long, making it a commanding display piece in your LEGO collection. Our hands-on review from last fall details just exactly what today’s LEGO Republic Gunship discount gets you, but then check out all of the other deals down below.

National LEGO Day deals at Zavvi:

First up, go check out the new Clone Trooper Command Station set we just reviewed, which will be a perfect addition to today’s LEGO Republic Gunship discount. Then go catch up on how you can score a limited-edition Vintage Taxi set for free as well as the just-announced LEGO Batman mosaic set.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

More details on the LEGO Republic Gunship discount:

Voted for by fans to become a LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set, this mind-blowing, big LEGO set has a display stand with an information plaque and 2 LEGO minifigures: Clone Trooper Commander with a blaster and Mace Windu with a Star Wars lightsaber. Step-by-step instructions are included, so you can immerse yourself in the building challenge and enjoy the fun, creative process.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!