Save on nearly all of LEGO’s Star Wars 2021 sets: Slave 1 $40, Mandalorian kits, more from $8

Amazon is now discounting a selection of LEGO Star Wars 2021 sets, delivering a collection of Amazon all-time lows in the process. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the LEGO Boba Fett’s Starship for $39.99. Down from $50, this is marking a return to the all-time low for the first time in months and marks one of the first-ever discounts overall. Whether you call it the Slave 1 or by its Firespray class designation, this brick-built recreation of the bounty hunter’s iconic starship is worth adding to your collection. Stacking up to 593 pieces, the kit just launched last fall and includes Boba Fett himself with an updated look for his more recent Disney+ apperances, as well as the Mandalorion and a bounty frozen in carbonate. My favorite part is a miniature transport vehicle is also included that doubles as a stand for showing off the ship on display. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more from $8.

LEGO 2021 set discounts:

Brick-built starships

Display-focused sets

Playsets

First up, go check out the new Clone Trooper Command Station set we just reviewed, which will be a perfect addition to today’s LEGO Republic Gunship discount. Then go catch up on how you can score a limited-edition Vintage Taxi set for free as well as the just-announced LEGO Batman mosaic set.

LEGO Boba Fett’s Starship features:

This premium-quality set also includes Boba Fett and The Mandalorian LEGO minifigures with weapons, plus a Carbonite brick that fits in a compartment of the starship. There is also a transporter vehicle to move the starship and use as a stand so kids can display this awesome building toy in a vertical flying position. The set comes with clear instructions so even LEGO newcomers can build confidently. The LEGO Group has been creating brick-built versions of Star Wars starfighters, vehicles, locations and characters since 1999. The LEGO Star Wars theme has become hugely successful with construction sets that make super gifts for fans of all ages.

