Save up to $500 on RYOBI electric riding mowers, snow blowers, more at Home Depot

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting as selection of RYOBI outdoor electric tools and more. Shipping is free across the board and you’ll be able to opt for in-store pickup on many of the discounts, too. Our top pick is the RYOBI 48V 54-inch Riding Zero Turn Electric Mower at $4,999. Down from $5,499, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention at $500 off. While we’re right in the middle of winter, today’s discount delivers quite the notable chance to outfit your lawn care kit ahead of spring. Equipped with a 54-inch cutting deck, this RYOBI riding lawn mower delivers 3-hour cutting sessions with its rechargeable battery. Alongside LED headlights, this will let you ditch the gas and fuel from your lawn care routine.

While you’ll find some additional heavy duty lawn care gear in today’s sale, Home Depot also has you covered with some more timely markdowns. Whether this past weekend’s snowstorm has you finally thinking it’s time to ditch the shovel or you’re just hoping to finally make the switch to electric for the remainder of the season, there’s a selection of RYOBI snow blowers up for grabs through the end of the day.

If your DIY kit is calling for some other gear, our tool guide may very well have you covered with some added savings. This week started off with a collection of Smith & Wesson gear going on sale, including pocket knives, flashlights, tactical gear, and more.

RYOBI 48V 54-inch Riding Electric Mower features:

It’s time to turn away from gas and towards the RYOBI 48V Zero Turn Electric Riding Mower. Powered by 115 Ah Batteries and 5 High-Powered Brushless Motors, this mower can cut up to 3.5 acres on a single charge. This low maintenance electric riding mower provides easy and quiet cutting with no gas or fumes. The durable 54 in. steel deck is equipped with 3 precision cut steel blades. Combined with aggressive zero turn technology, the 12-Position manual deck adjustment provides a clean cut to your lawn every time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!