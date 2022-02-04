Development underway on next Grand Theft Auto game, developer confirms

The next Grand Theft Auto game is on the way! GTA 6 is now confirmed to be in development. Anytime developer Rockstar makes a move it is an important one, but there’s nothing quite like the excitement behind the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. Speculation has been running wild for more than a while now on where Rockstar would take the series next, and while things are still under wraps, the storied developer has just confirmed GTA 6 (or whatever it will be called) is indeed in the works. More details below.

The next Grand Theft Auto game is underway:

Rockstar has now taken to Twitter to “confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.” Exciting news indeed, but details on what the next Grand Theft Auto game, or GTA 6, will be is still unclear.

Additional details came to light hidden away in a community post over on the official Rockstar site, but nothing overly concrete about the game itself:

With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details. On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!

The lauded GTA 5 launched way back in 2013 with the GTA Online carrying the torch ever since, but it sounds as though the next Grand Theft Auto game may be closer than it initially seemed.

Will Rockstar recreate one of the cities we have already visited in the series’ past? A new trip to Vice City perhaps? It hopefully won’t be long until we find out for sure. Let’s just hope it goes over better than the half-baked remake trilogy (don’t worry, it almost certainly will).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!