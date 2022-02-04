Save up to $100 on Samsung’s new 980 Pro PS5 SSDs with 7,000MB/s speeds from $190

Amazon is currently offering the new Samsung 980 PRO 1TB Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for $189.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to a new Amazon low at $60 off while beating our previous mention by $10. You can also save $100 on the 2TB model, as well. Having just launched at the very end of last year, Samsung’s new iteration of the 980 PRO M.2 NVMe SSD arrives with the PS5 in mind. Now sporting a built-in heatsink, it can deliver as much as 7,000MB/s sequential transfer speeds which really shines over longer durations. So whether you’re booting a game or editing a movie right off the SSD, performance shouldn’t take a hit. Our launch coverage offers some added insight on its PS5 compatibility, as well.

Those who don’t plan on throwing the SSD in a PS5 or just can get away without the additional performance can save even more by picking up the standard Samsung 980 PRO 1TB for $169.99. You’re looking at much of the same M.2 NVMe form-factor, just without the added heatsink. So while it can deliver up to 7,000MB/s speeds, just don’t expect prolonged performance to be as good as with the improved model above. Down from its usual $200 price tag, you’re looking at some added savings, too.

Earlier this week, CORSAIR threw its hat into the ring with the debut of its first PS5-ready into SSD. These new PCIe Gen4 drives arrive with much of the same heatsink design as above, while managing to surpass Samsung’s stats by rocking 7,100MB/s transfer speeds. There’s also some extra performance gains you can read about in our launch coverage right here.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD Heatsink features:

SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD with integrated heatsink disperses heat to maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control, preventing downtime from overheating on Playstation 5 and PCs. Powered by an in-house controller designed to harmonize the flash memory components and the interface for top speed – with a PCIe 4.0 interface that’s 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and 12x faster than Samsung SATA SSDs.

