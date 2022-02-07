CORSAIR’s 32-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor falls to new low at $120 off on Amazon

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR XENEON 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $679.99 shipped. This is a $120 discount from its normal going rate, only the third discount we’ve tracked, and marks a new all-time low. This high-end monitor is CORSAIR’s first entry into the space and offers a 32-inch size with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1440p panel. The IPS LED display delivers “superb color accuracy and consistency” as well as both AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility. Quantum Dot technology offers 100% of both the sRGB and AdobeRGB color spectrum and 97.5% of DCI-P3. DisplayHDR400 is also in tow for high dynamic range gaming. You’ll find dual HDMI 2.0 ports alongside DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB hub with USB-C and A hookups as well. Head below for more.

Now if you’re not ready to drop nearly $700 on a monitor, I’ve got another recommendation to check out. RIght now you can pick up AOC’s 34-inch 1440p 144Hz UltraWide for $460 at Amazon. That’s a full $220 below today’s lead deal while offering a similar feature set overall. It’s not Quantum Dot, and you won’t find DisplayHDR400 support here, but at $220 less, it’s 1440p UltraWide and still sports a 144Hz refresh rate, making it a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. Curious why I chose this monitor? It’s the one I use daily at my desk for both work and play, so be sure to check out my latest Behind the Screens to see why I love it.

Speaking of your gaming setup, why not consider upgrading your keyboard as well? Right now Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini wireless is on sale for an Amazon low of $120. Not a fan of 65% layouts? That’s alright, full-size fans can score the first discount we’ve seen on the Huntsman V2 or the TKL which are also on sale from $120.

CORSAIR XENEON 32-inch Gaming Monitor features:

The CORSAIR XENEON brings your games and media to life on a vibrant, ultra-slim 32-inch QHD (2560 x1440) display with IPS LED technology. A 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time reduce motion blur and ensure you see every frame your PC outputs, while AMD FreeSync Premium ensures smooth, tear-free visuals. Enjoy a 100% sRGB, 100% AdobeRGB and 97.5% DCI-P3 color space with high contrast thanks to Quantum Dot technology and HDR400 support.

