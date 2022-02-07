Regularly up to $350, Yamaha’s sound bar and wireless sub is now $160 (Refurb, Reg. $300 new)

Today only, Woot is offering the Yamaha Audio ATS-2090 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $159.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Currently $300 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $299 in new condition, it also fetches $350 at Crutchfield. This is as up to $140 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. Alongside voice command functionality via Alexa, this system also includes DTS Virtual:X 3D surround sound support as well as Bluetooth streaming and a wireless 16-inch subwoofer. You’ll also find 4K Ultra HD pass-through, access to Spotify Connect over both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and HDMI connectivity for integrating it into your existing home theater rig. Rated 4+ stars at Crutchfield. Ships with a 1-year warranty from Yamaha and you’ll find more details below.

Polk also makes some great home theater audio solutions and the Signa Solo Sound Bar makes for a great lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal. You can score one for $99 in new condition with wireless Bluetooth streaming in tow and “Polk’s patented Voice Adjust technology [that] lets you customize the voice levels to reproduce clear, crisp dialogues.” It doesn’t include Alexa support or the wireless subwoofer, but it is a notable option compared to built-in speakers and will save you some cash today.

We also just covered the new Sony S400 sound bar with virtual surround and an OLED display window. Just make sure you dive into this ongoing Sonos refurbished event with rare price drops on its sought-after home audio solutions. The deals start from $129 with various models on tap to accomodate just about any setup. Head over to our coverage for a closer look at everything.

More on the Yamaha 36-inch 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar:

Level up from TV sound. Transform your TV shows, movies and games with built-in Alexa voice control, a wireless subwoofer, and DTS Virtual:X virtual 3D surround sound. The Yamaha ATS-2090 is a retailer exclusive model of the Yamaha YAS-209BL. All features and specs are identical. Bluetooth Enabled for Wireless Streaming. Play music and podcasts through Spotify Connect, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth.

