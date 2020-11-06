Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War comes out next week, but we’re already getting information about content that will be launched after the title goes live on November 13. While we’ve already gone hands-on with the multiplayer beta, over the past few days, we’ve accumulated some news for the upcoming launch that’s both good and bad, depending on which platform you play on. The Good? Well, Nuketown ’84 is a thing and coming to Black Ops Cold War before the end of the month. The bad? Some features will be locked to PlayStation, though not for quite as long as we were initially expecting.

Nuketown ’84 is a thing and I can’t wait to play there

Nuketown has long been one of my favorite maps, and it was first introduced back in the original Call of Duty Black Ops game 10 years ago. The last time we saw the iconic map was back during Black Ops 4, so it’s only fitting that the next Black Ops installment also has the map. This time, however, it’s set back in the Cold War era, which is 1984 in this instance. Nuketown will come to Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War on November 24, which is just a few weeks after its release.

More maps and multiplayer modes launching December 10 alongside Season One

Something else revealed to us through Call of Duty’s recent tweet is that more multiplayer maps and modes will be launching with Season One content on December 10. While we don’t know exactly what all this entails, we do know for sure that 2v2 Gunfight is coming back, which was a mode we enjoyed quite a lot with Modern Warfare. The tweet also detailed new weapons, zombies modes, a “classified Warzone experience” and much more would also be coming as part of Season One, which will be a FREE download for all gamers.

PlayStation players will get Battle Pass, Party, Double XP bonuses and extra load outs…only through January 11

PlayStation and Call of Duty have a long-standing exclusivity arrangement where certain aspects of new games stay only on Sony’s gaming platform for a certain amount of time. In the past, this time has been a full year, which, by that time, most people have moved onto the next Call of Duty anyway. Well, good news for PC and Xbox players: the majority of PlayStation exclusives end on January 11, 2021. What are those exclusives? Well, the most notable is additional load-outs, as Sony’s console will have two extra slots as soon as you unlock Create-a-Class.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PlayStation exclusive features:

Battle Pass Bundle Bonus: Unlock new gear and goodies even faster. PlayStation players that purchase the $20 Battle Pass Bundles will get an additional 5 tier skips. That’s a total of 25 tier skips!

PlayStation Party Bonus: Teamwork makes the dream work. PlayStation players that play together in parties receive +25% bonus weapon XP. The bonus still counts when playing with cross-platform teammates.

Double XP Bonus: PlayStation players can look forward to exclusive Monthly Double XP events (24 hr duration), so prepare to boost your rank.

Extra Loadouts: Be prepared for any scenario. PlayStation players get an additional 2 loadout slots, ready for customization. Available when Create-A-Class unlocks upon reaching Level 4.

Seasonal prestige will be the “deepest progression yet”

Each Call of Duty offers different progression levels, but Treyarch says that Black Ops Cold War will offer the “deepest progression yet.” Starting on day one, players will enjoy the traditional progression path from rank 1 to 55, unlocking new weapons, perks, and more along the way. Starting with Season One, however, things change a bit. Once you’re at rank 55, you’ll enter a “seasonal leveling progression path.” This automatically earns your first prestige at season level 1, keeping all Create-a-Class content that you’ve already unlocked. During pre-season periods between the launch and the beginning of Season One, you’ll have the opportunity to receive up to three Prestiges, as well as gaining a weapon blueprint at Season Level 50. Essentially, Season Level 1 gives you your first prestige, Season Level 50 gives the second and a weapon blueprint, and Season Level 100 delivers your final prestige.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War launches November 13 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Will you be diving into the Cold War on November 13? I know I will be, and we’ll have a full review for you as soon as possible. I’m most excited for Nuketown ’84 in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War on November 24, but also for the single-player story mode that Black Ops is known for as well. What’s your favorite thing about Call of Duty? Let us know in the comments below, or chime in on Twitter @pcamp96 or @9to5Toys.

