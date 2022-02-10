Pad & Quill’s new iPad Pro Bradford Magnetic Leather Case starts from $101.50 (32% off)

Pad & Quill is now offering its new 12.9-inch iPad Pro Bradford Magnetic Leather Case for $101.53 shipped. Simply apply code PQ15 at checkout to redeem the special price. This one launched back in December of 2021 at $149 and is now nearly 32% off the going rate for one of the lowest totals we have tracked thus far. You can also score 15% off the 11-inch model with the code above. As you might know from our previous coverage, the Bradford magnetic model features an attractive American leather exterior in whiskey or chestnut tones with a felt wood interior, a document pocket, support for Apple Pencil 2 charging, and self-propping design to get it at the right viewing angle. Get an even closer look right here and down below.

If the Twelve South BookBook covered from $70 is a little bit too unique for you (more details on Twelve South’s latest models here), take a look at this TORRO Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Genuine Quality Leather Stand Cover. It sells for another $20 below the Pad & quill deal above and provides a self-propping home for your precious iPad Pro inside of soft microfiber lining.

Just be sure to scope out this rare deal on Apple’s new iPad mini 6. Now one of the most popular models in the lineup, it is also at a new Amazon all-time low with $50 in savings to be had. You can get all of the details on this discount right here and be sure to head over to our iPad deal hub for additional offers across Apple’s family of tablets.

More on the Pad & Quill Bradford Magnetic Leather Case:

History meets modern-day technology. That is what drives us here at Pad & Quill. The Bradford magnetic iPad Pro case for iPad Pro 12.9 is a perfect example. We were inspired by the 1800’s woolen mills of Yorkshire, England to craft leather and woolen felt iPad case that meets the modern requirements of the new iPad Pro’s. That includes a 50+ magnet array built into this handmade case that perfectly secures your iPad Pro. The Bradford case gives you the freedom to move your iPad Pro effortlessly from our case to the Magic Keyboard…and back!

