Today’s best game deals: Last of Us Part II $15, Cat Quest II $5, LIMBO $2, INSIDE $2, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Last of Us Part II for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $40 these days, today’s deal is $5 below the previous $20 Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. The latest entry in Joel and Ellie’s story, any PlayStation owners that haven’t experienced this one yet should really give it a shot, especially at just $15. It takes place “from the peaceful mountains and forests of Jackson to the lush, overgrown ruins of greater Seattle,” with new and “evolved” combat and stealth gameplay systems while exploring Ellie’s deeply emotional journey through it all. And here’s everything you need to know about the Grounded mode, permadeath, and 8-bit visuals update. Head below for more including Cat Quest II, Blasphemous, LIMBO, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Axiom Verge 2, Kirby Star Allies, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Cat Quest II eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- Blasphemous eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons eShop $3 (Reg. $15)
- Axiom Verge eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Axiom Verge 2 eShop $18 (Reg. $20)
- The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $60
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack eShop $6 (Reg. $40)
- Alien: Isolation eShop $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 $7 (Reg. $20)
- Biomutant $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $28 (Reg. $34)
- Amazon buy three Switch games for the price of two
- Splatoon 2 and Octo Expansion Bundle $47 (Reg. $80)
- Final Fantasy VII Intergrade PSN $39 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Sports sale up to 80% off
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale up to 80% off
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $9 (Reg. $30)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl PS5 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe PSN $35 (Reg. $70)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition PSN $6 (Reg. $15)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $50 (Reg. $70)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Prince of Persia Classic Xbox $3 (Reg. $10)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36.50 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
