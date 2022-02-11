Today’s best game deals: Last of Us Part II $15, Cat Quest II $5, LIMBO $2, INSIDE $2, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Last of Us Part II for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $40 these days, today’s deal is $5 below the previous $20 Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. The latest entry in Joel and Ellie’s story, any PlayStation owners that haven’t experienced this one yet should really give it a shot, especially at just $15. It takes place “from the peaceful mountains and forests of Jackson to the lush, overgrown ruins of greater Seattle,” with new and “evolved” combat and stealth gameplay systems while exploring Ellie’s deeply emotional journey through it all. And here’s everything you need to know about the Grounded mode, permadeath, and 8-bit visuals update. Head below for more including Cat Quest II, Blasphemous, LIMBO, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Axiom Verge 2, Kirby Star Allies, and much more.

