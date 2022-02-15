CORSAIR’s new iCUE 5000T RGB case has over 200 individually addressable LEDs

Today, CORSAIR introduced an all-new mid-tower case with the iCUE 5000T RGB. The 5000T RGB case is also joined by LC100 case accent lighting panels that are also launching today, delivering a fully customizable experience for your PC gaming setup. The case itself has a “unique contoured design” and offers 208 individually addressable RGB LEDs built-in, making it the “most integrated lighting ever built into a CORSAIR case.” You’ll also find high-airflow mesh panels, room for two 360mm radiators, and more here.

CORSAIR’s new iCUE 5000T RGB mid-tower ATX case offers “Bold Style. Brilliant Lighting.” according to the company. In all, there are over 200 individually addressable RGB LED lights here, which is the most integrated illumination CORSAIR has ever built into a case. There are unique contours and angular accents as well as a ton of mesh for enhanced cooling, all lit by LEDs for a unique look all around.

The lighting itself comes from 160 RGB LEDs that are integrated into the front, roof, and floor panels of the case as well as 48 additional LEDs that are in the three included fans. All of this means that you’ll have plenty of control over the multi-zone lighting and can simulate a wide variety of designs inside the case. Of course, all of this integrates with CORSAIR’s iCUE software so you can tie the case’s lighting into your RAM, CPU cooler, peripherals, and more. With all of this, you’ll be able to create a completely unified lighting setup at your desk like never before.

Lighting isn’t the end of the show here though. The CORSAIR iCUE 5000T RGB also packs plenty of cooling support for high-end systems. The case can hold up to 10 120mm or four 140mm fans and can also hold a 360mm radiator. Plus, if configured properly, there’s space for a second 360mm radiator on the roof of the case for even more cooling capacity.

There’s also an integrated CORSAIR Commander Core XT for clean cable routing. Essentially, all of your fans for both RGB and PWM control route to the Commander Core XT, allowing you to control each zone through the iCUE software instead of cluttering up the front of your motherboard with a bunch of cables. The entire case is also fairly builder-friendly, with removable airflow panels on the top and front for easy access to the fans and radiator mounts.

There’s also the iCUE LC100 Case Accent Lighting Panels that launched today. These mini triangles look like Nanoleaf for your PC case and magnetically attach to your case for a “hassle-free configuration.” You can easily expand the kit from the nine included panels to have up to 18 in total inside of your case for further customization as well.

The CORSAIR iCUE 5000T RGB Mid-Tower PC Case is available starting today in black or white for $399.99 direct from CORSAIR, while the LC100 Accent Lighting Panels come in a pack of nine for $129.99.

9to5Toys’ take

It’s good to see case manufacturers getting creative again with designs. While CORSAIR is using a fairly tried and true overall look here, the fact that the case comes with over 200 individually addressable RGB LEDs sets it apart. Plus, with the mesh front and top, as well as support for two 360mm radiators, this case is the perfect mid-tower for high-end builds as well.

