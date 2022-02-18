Android app deals of the day: Commandos, Screen Lock Pro, Rush Rally 3, more

It’s time to head into the weekend with all of this afternoon’s best deals on Android games and apps. You’ll want to scope out today’s price drops on Google’s Nest Hubs and Chromecast streaming media players, then come airtight back here for all your discounted app needs. Highlights of today’s collection include Kickass Commandos, Screen Lock Pro, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Rush Rally 3, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are highlighted by some notable Google gear including the Nest Hub 2nd Gen and Nest Hub Max from $65. We also have notable price drops available on a pair of Google Chromecast streaming media players for $15 each. Just be sure to check out the ongoing deals on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab A8 before you dive into our add-on offers including today’s fresh new Anker sale from $12. Thats on top of its Astro Mini Android projector at up to $100 off alongside HP’s 50-paper Sprocket Android Instant Photo Printer and everything in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring $50, Halo Infinite $43, XCOM 2 Collection $5, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Kickass Commandos:

Lock and Load! It’s time to roll. Grab your machine-gun, flamethrower, rocket launcher and grenades. Assault the enemy bases and free commandos to join your team while you destroy everything in sight. The enemy has grown bold in spreading across the global, which is turning everyone into mindless, zombie like hordes. If the enemy is not stopped soon, the world as we know it will be no more. You have been chosen to lead the ultimate mission across the global to rescue your comrades, wipe out all of the enemy’s bases, and kill everyone else you encounter!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!