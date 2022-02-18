Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN HiTune T3 True Wireless Earbuds $18 (50% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HiTune T3 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $18.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted rate. Normally going for $36 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These true wireless earbuds offer “punchy and premium bass with high-resolution treble and [a] greater soundstage.” With active noise cancellation, these earbuds can also cancel out up to 25dB of low-frequency noise, which can help remove distractions from your commute or while at the coffee shop. Transparency mode can allow you to participate in conversations without removing the earbuds, as well. Plus, with up to 24 hours of charge in the case, and each bud lasting up to 7 hours before it’s time to recharge, you’ll be able to go all day without having to plug the HiTune T3’s in.

Immersive Sound with Dynamic Bass: Driven by a 10mm pu+wool composite driver unit, the UGREEN T3 Wireless Earbuds offer punchy and premium bass with high-resolution treble and greater soundstage. T3 earbuds offer you a fantastic musical experience while listening to music, watching movies. Active Noise Cancellation: UGREEN T3 wireless earbuds feature feed-forward and microphones to eliminate up to 25dB low-frequency noise, which allows you to enjoy your music while in the gym or on your commute.

