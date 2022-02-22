Destiny series gets biggest expansion since Taken King with The Witch Queen, available now

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is launching today as the game’s latest expansion and honestly, it looks pretty great. The theme of this season is “Take Back the Light.” The Witch Queen looks mystical, scary, and intriguing all at the same time. This expansion marks Destiny 2’s Year 5 and has plenty of content for both new and returning gamers. You’ll be able to try out a new crafting system, pick up the new Glaive to upgrade your arsenal, and more all from just the first two missions. Want to find out more? Keep reading for additional information on Destiny 2 The Witch Queen.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen has content for players new and old

To start, just like The Witch Queen herself, this expansion is a sister to the Taken King expansion released six years ago for the original Destiny title. The team still believes that it’s some of their best work ever, and The Witch Queen will be no exception.

This will become the “definitive Destiny 2 campaign” from here on out. You’ll explore the mystery of how the Witch Queen came into possession of the Light and gave it to her followers. The campaign is infused with elements from her that have been “fine-tuned” in the “most memorable Exotic quests and dungeons.” This is also the introduction of Legendary Mode. This new “pinnacle of campaign challenges” allows you to play through the game while “testing the limits of your skill.” If you make it through, there’s a prestigious reward waiting at the end.

Crafting is finally a part of the game as well. Now you can build weapons, including the new Glaive, with custom perks, shaders, and stats. This will allow you, the player, to build a dream weapon from what you know would suit you the best. Speaking of the Glaive, the newest weapon archetype since Bows is the only melee weapon that can be used while in first-person. You’ll start by building it at the Relic and then be able to use it to perform melee combos, fire projectiles, and create protective shields.

Alongside all of this, there’s a new destination to visit called the Throne World. Made up of several “distinct sections,” this destination is where you’ll go to “decipher new mysteries.” There’s a new Wellspring activity, new Vow of Disciple raid, and a new type of “Light-wielding enemy” that players have never encountered before called the Lucent Hive. The Witch Queen also introduces the Season of the Risen.

The Witch Queen is available as a free update to all players, though there is additional content available for purchase if that’s something you’re interested in doing.

Destiny 2 finally seems to be getting to the point where the original Destiny became so famous. The Taken King was my favorite expansion for the game, and knowing that The Witch Queen is his sister makes this expansion all the more exciting. While I won’t be diving in right away, I very well plan to take a look at the expansion eventually, and we’ll be going hands-on with it here at 9to5Toys soon.

