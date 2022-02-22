Roll up to your next gaming session with the Atlantic Dardashti Gaming Chair for $200.50

Amazon is offering the Atlantic Dardashti Gaming Chair for $200.50 shipped. Normally priced around $275, the 27% discount seen here marks the lowest price we’ve seen this chair listed for on Amazon. Inspired by the look of modern high-end vehicles, the Dardashti Gaming Chair is designed to support long gaming sessions. The armrests feature 8-ways of adjustment and are cushioned. Atlantic recommends this chair for people between the heights of 4-foot 11-inches and 6-foot 2-inches with a maximum load of 350 pounds. The Atlantic Dardashti Gaming Chair is built to the BIFMA X5.1 commercial standard.

Atlantic also has its Gaming Desk for $64 and it is a great addition to the Atlantic Gaming Chair. Featuring storage and cable organization areas, the Atlantic Gaming Desk can support monitors up to 27-inches with the monitor stand, 32-inches without. There is also a Gaming Desk Pro by Atlantic for $118. Overall, the pro offers more usable desk space with a more modern feel.

If you’re looking for a gaming monitor to complete your setup, you can save on the Samsung Odyssey G gaming monitor lineup starting at $150. This lineup of monitors features a wide variety of resolutions and monitor sizes. You could also grab this MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop for $800.

Atlantic Dardashti Gaming Chair features:

The chair aesthetics are striking from afar to close up, top to bottom or an all around 360 view. Its geometric curves are inviting. The sporty seat and chair back are covered with deluxe PU leather accented with bold colored diamond stitching with matching carbon fiber accent bolsters and rear piping. Gamers will appreciate the beautifully debossed and molded logo graphics and hollow car wheel influenced casters.

