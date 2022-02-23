Amazon has Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooters at $200 off for today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot G30P MAX Electric Kick Scooter for $749.99 shipped. Regularly up to $950, this is a solid $200 price drop, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. For comparison’s sake, this one is currently listed at $948 via Best Buy. The 350W motor is joined by a max speed of 18.6MPH to provide a total travel distance of 40.4 miles. The folding design makes it easier to store at home and wherever it might take you alongside self-healing 10-inch pneumatic tires, and LED display with Bluetooth, cruise control, and rear braking. If you’re looking to bring home a popular electric scooter, today’s 1-day Amazon offer at up to $200 off is worth a look. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

If you’re also going to need some kind of locking mechanism for your new ride, the Segway Ninebot 5-Digit Combination Cable Lock is worth a look. Spending a fraction of your savings on this $20 lock with free Prime shipping can add some peace of mind if you ever need to leave it unattended for a short time.

For more environmentally-conscious electric-based price drops, our Green deals hub is one of the best resources on the internet to find them.

More on the Segway Ninebot G30P MAX Electric Kick Scooter:

Revolutionary Upgrade of Electric Scooters: With powerful 350W motor, Segway Ninebot MAX can reach to 18. 6 mph, travel up to 40. 4 miles and max load of 220 lbs. Our Smart Battery Management System assures the battery safety and extends the battery life, Input Voltage 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz

Portable Folding Design: One-step folding system for easy portability. Segway Ninebot MAX electric scooter can be folded with ease in mere 3 seconds. Carry it on public transportation, store it in your car and any destination you desire effortlessly.

Safe & Comfortable Riding: the mechanical and electrical Anti-Lock braking system ensure braking safety. Front and rear wheel shock absorbers equipped with self-healing 10-inch pneumatic tires provide max comfort, even on rough surfaces or speed bumps.

