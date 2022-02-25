This 2-pack of outdoor solar LED lights deliver 3,200-lumens of brightness each for $18

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 3,200-lumen Solar-powered LED Lights for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code TG3Q29BE at checkout. Down $9 from its normal going rate, today’s deal matches the average discount price that we saw last year and is the first sale we’ve tracked in several months. These solar-powered LED lights require no battery changes or wiring is required for setup. Each light outputs 3,200-lumens of brightness from the 208 LEDs and there are three different modes to choose from as well. There’s dim, dim with a sensor, and bright with a sensor. Plus, they are waterproof and weather-resistant, meaning these lights are ready to go the distance once mounted outside. Keep reading for more.

Mounting these lights can be cumbersome, and you might not want to drill into the side of the house. If that’s the case, be sure to pick up some Scotch-Mount Outdoor Double-Sided Mounting Tape. Rated to hold up to 15-pounds of weight, this will make mounting your new lights super simple and requires no drilling. Coming in at under $5 on Amazon, this is a no-brainer purchase.

If you’re planning outdoor events, consider picking up Bose’s new SoundLink Revolve+ II, which is on sale for only the second time right now. Down to $299, this $30 discount ushers in the Amazon low that we’ve tracked, making now a great time to pick one up for outdoor parties this spring.

More on the enkman Solar Outdoor LED Lights:

Equipped with 208 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3200 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

