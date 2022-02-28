Save on LIFX HomeKit smart LED bulbs, lightstrips, and more from $24 at Amazon

Amazon is now discounting LIFX’s entire lineup of latest smart home lights and accessories with the Color BR30 LED Bulb leading the way at $30.96. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at $9 under our previous mentions and a total of 38% off the usual $50 going rate. Perfect for outfitting in-ceiling lighting fixtures and the like, this smart LED bulb can produce 1,100 lumens of multicolor light. There’s no need to rely on an additional bridge, as each one pairs right to your Wi-Fi to deliver Siri, Alexa, and Assistant voice control on top of scheduling and other automation features. Head below for additional LIFX smart bulbs on sale from $24.

LIFX smart lights and accessories on sale:

Kicking off all of this week’s price cuts in our smart home guide, we’re tracking a pair of discounts on Amazon’s Echo Show 8 models. Including both the latest and previous-generations of Alexa display, you can score the second-best prices to date starting at $70.

LIFX Color BR30 LED Smart Bulb features:

This is the LIFX – pronounced Life X – light for indoor and outdoor. Can this light be a Can Light? Yes it can. Can it be a Flood Light? Yes it can. Can it change to one of 550 billion colors? Yes it can. Can it take rain, hail or shine? Yes siree it can. It can because it’s also dust and waterproof to IP65 (that’s really cool) and can survive temperatures down to -22°F (that’s really cold).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!