Save up to $100 on AKG’s noise cancelling wireless on-ear headphones at $60 shipped

Harman Kardon is now offering the AKG Noise Cancelling N60NC Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $250, they more typically sell in the $160 directly from Amazon where third-party sellers have them in the $83 region. Today’s deal is up to $100 off and about $23 under the next best prices. They deliver up to 15 hours of wireless listening time with both Bluetooth and the built-in active noise cancellation engaged, according to AKG, and up to 30 hours without. The sleek on-ear design is a foldable one so it’s easy to get them stowed away in your bag or on trips. Speaking of which, they also ship with a 3.5 detachable cable as well as a carrying pouch and a flight adapter. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Harman Kardon. Additional details below.

While they might not carry the pro audio name like today’s lead deal, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20+ Active Noise Cancelling Headphones will save you some cash at $56 shipped right now. Anker is about as good as it gets from your typical budget-friendly tech brand in this price range, and this set provides similar active noise cancellation alongside even longer total battery life at up to 40 hours.

Just be sure to check out this ongoing deal on Lamicall’s rotatable headphone clamp hanger before you dive into our deal hub for more. Along with today’s rare offer on the OnePlus Buds Pro with ANC, we are also tracking a notable discount on Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 at the second-best price ever.

More on the AKG N60NC Wireless Bluetooth Headphones:

Compact, foldable design : Flat and foldable, easily slip them into your bag. Plus, you can take them anywhere, thanks to a compact carrying case , Cable length 1.2 meter

Active Noise Cancellation: Whether you’re listening to a book on your commute, catching some sleep on the plane or taking a call in a noisy café, you’ll hear only what you want

Long-lasting battery: Get 15 hours of playback with both Bluetooth and Active Noise Cancellation turned on and up to 30 hours of playback with just ANC turned on

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!