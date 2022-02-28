Sony’s eye-catching Glass Wi-Fi Speaker and candle-style lamp sees rare $50 price drop

Amazon is now offering Sony’s eye-catching LSPX-S2 Glass Sound Speaker for $398 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate and only the second time we have seen it on sale at Amazon. While not a massive price drop, this novel Bluetooth speaker and lamp combo rarely goes on sale, is now matching the Amazon all-time low, and is now going for the same price at Walmart. delivering 360-degree audio via its unique glass tube-like design, it is a wireless Wi-Fi or Bluetooth speaker with up to 8 hours of battery life and an interesting flickering lamp feature in one. With 32 levels of illumination, the built-in light is designed to provide a candle-like experience that will certainly start some conversations at your next gathering. More details below.

Last summer Sony also launched an updated model with a similar feature-set known as the Sony LSPX-S3. This one will save you some cash, coming in at $348 shipped, but doesn’t include the Wi-Fi connectivity like the more pricey option above.

If the fancy Sony glass speaker is a bit much for you, we are tracking some great deals on workhorse JBL Bluetooth models today as well. Starting from $60, JBL’s Flip 5 and Clip 4 Bluetooth speakers are some of the best in their weight class and will make for wonderful portable solutions this spring and summer. All of the information you need on these deals is right here.

More on the Sony LSPX-S2 Glass Sound Speaker:

Fill every corner of the room with 360-degree sound

Exceptional sound clarity from an organic glass tube

Flickers just like candlelight in Candlelight mode

Instantly change the atmosphere with 32 levels of illumination

Built-in 35mm speaker provides powerful midrange

Battery life up to 8 hours

NFC and Bluetooth support for quick pairing

