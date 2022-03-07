Home Depot’s latest 1-day tool sale takes up to $220 off DEWALT, RYOBI, and other combo kits

-
Home GoodsHome DepotDewalt
Today only $220 off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to $220 off a selection of combo tool kits from a variety of top brands. Across the board, you’ll score free shipping on nearly everything with the option to take advantage of in-store pickup, too. With DEWALT gear once again stealing the show, you’ll also be able to save on bundles from the likes of RYOBI, Milwaukee, and more. Perfect for outfitting your DIY setup to tackle any upcoming home improvement projects or just get ready for any work that will inevitably arrive, you’ll find a collection of different kits, starter bundles, and more. All highly-rated, you’ll find our top picks down below.

1-Day Home Depot tool sale highlights:

If your DIY kit is calling for some other gear, our tool guide may very well have you covered with some added savings. A great place to start is our previous coverage of these SKIL power tool discounts starting at $80. Including its 12V brushless circular saw and an impact driver, you’ll want to check out these tool kit upgrades right here.

DEWALT 20V MAX 7-Tool Combo Kit features:

This 20V MAX Cordless Compact 7-Tool Combo Kit includes one 4 Ah battery and two compact 2 Ah batteries. It’s a versatile kit, featuring our a brushless hammer drill which is lightweight and compact for big jobs in tight spaces. The impact driver has a 2-speed transmission with up to 1500 RPMs for a range of fastening and drilling applications. Cut 2×4 lumber at a 45-degree angle in a single pass using the Circular Saw with included 6-1/2 in. Carbide Blade.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Home Depot

Dewalt

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Nature Power’s 215W solar panel starts your off-grid ...
Bird Bike sees first discount at $300 off, now $2,000, ...
GEN3’s OutCross fat tire e-bike sees first discount t...
Paxcess 60W solar panel offers 18W USB-C at $105 (Save ...
Save 23% on Greenworks’ 40V electric leaf blower with...
GEN3 Flex e-bike with 40-mile range and hybrid design $...
Unagi Model One E500 electric scooter sees $200 discoun...
Woot’s Spring Sale includes Sun Joe electric mowers, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments