Home Depot’s latest 1-day tool sale takes up to $220 off DEWALT, RYOBI, and other combo kits

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to $220 off a selection of combo tool kits from a variety of top brands. Across the board, you’ll score free shipping on nearly everything with the option to take advantage of in-store pickup, too. With DEWALT gear once again stealing the show, you’ll also be able to save on bundles from the likes of RYOBI, Milwaukee, and more. Perfect for outfitting your DIY setup to tackle any upcoming home improvement projects or just get ready for any work that will inevitably arrive, you’ll find a collection of different kits, starter bundles, and more. All highly-rated, you’ll find our top picks down below.

1-Day Home Depot tool sale highlights:

If your DIY kit is calling for some other gear, our tool guide may very well have you covered with some added savings. A great place to start is our previous coverage of these SKIL power tool discounts starting at $80. Including its 12V brushless circular saw and an impact driver, you’ll want to check out these tool kit upgrades right here.

DEWALT 20V MAX 7-Tool Combo Kit features:

This 20V MAX Cordless Compact 7-Tool Combo Kit includes one 4 Ah battery and two compact 2 Ah batteries. It’s a versatile kit, featuring our a brushless hammer drill which is lightweight and compact for big jobs in tight spaces. The impact driver has a 2-speed transmission with up to 1500 RPMs for a range of fastening and drilling applications. Cut 2×4 lumber at a 45-degree angle in a single pass using the Circular Saw with included 6-1/2 in. Carbide Blade.

