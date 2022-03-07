Stanley’s Legendary insulated food jar just hit the Amazon low in black at $18 (28% off), more

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on Stanley drinkware, camping gear, and more from just over $15. The Stanley Legendary Food Jar and Spork in black for $17.85 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 on Amazon and more like $26 directly from Stanley where it is currently on sale for $19.50, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. It is also a new all-time low on the black model and within couple bucks on the green option. Great for day trips or taking to work, the Legendary Food Jar provides 14 ounces of insulated double-wall space that can keep the contents cold or hot for “up to 8 hours.” It comes with a spork that clips to the side so you don’t lose it alongside a rust-free design, leak-resistant lid, a wide-mouth opening, and a lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from Stanley customers. Head below for more.

Amazon also has deals on Stanley tumblers, pint cups, camping cooking kits, flasks, and more starting from just over $15 Prime shipped. You can browse through everything right here to get you ready for your next day trip or adventure out into the woods this spring.

And while we talking about the weather warming up, you might also want to check out this deal on Kamado Joe’s Kettle Joe charcoal grill. We are now tracking a new all-time low on the 22-inch model to take your spring and summer BBQs up a notch with 2-tier cooking and a smoke chamber that can reach up to 500-degrees. Head over to our deal coverage for even more details as well as our home goods hub for additional kitchen gear price drops.

More on the Stanley Legendary Food Jar:

LEGENDARY STANLEY INSULATION: Each food jar with integrated steel spork has double-wall vacuum insulation for excellent temperature retention. Double-wall vacuum insulation technology will keep your food hot or cold for up to 8 hours

LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN: The Legendary Food Jar with Spork gently fits into your hand. Carry around your beverages and hot food whether out at the mall, soccer game, or park

LEAK-PROOF CONSTRUCTION: This classic food jar is rust-free, leak-resistant, and packable just toss it in your backpack, trunk, boat, or side-saddle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!