Add the LIFX Touch Light Switch or HomeKit Candle/Nightvision Bulbs to your home from $20

Amazon is offering the LIFX HomeKit Wi-FI Smart Touch Light Switch for $34.99 shipped. For comparison, this smart switch normally goes for $50 at Amazon, is $5 below our last mention, and marks a new all-time low. You’ll find that LIFX’s in-wall touch light switch has two individual buttons that can function by themselves for different functions or in a combined mode for another unique command. This makes it quite a versatile expansion for any smart home. An example that LIFX gives is using it to turn lights on in a single room or the whole home depending on the button you press, making it the perfect smart switch to place in an entryway. Plus, it works with Alexa, Assistant, and soon will support HomeKit for voice commands or automations. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional LIFX deals.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the LIFX HomeKit Wi-Fi E12 Candle LED Light Bulb for $19.99. Normally $30, this also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This bulb features a “world-first” double-diffuser, that allows you to tune the color temperature from amber at 1500K to ice white at 9000K. Plus, there’s a flicker effect in the LIFX app that makes it mimic a candle. Similar to today’s lead deal, it works with HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa, making it quite versatile in various smart home setups. Dive into our announcement coverage for even more details.

In the market for something a bit different? Right now you can also grab the LIFX HomeKit Wi-Fi BR30 Nightvision 1100-Lumen LED Light Bulb for $39.99 at Amazon. Normally $55 up to $60, today’s deal is also the lowest price that we’ve seen it offered for at Amazon, similar to the other two discounts above. The reason this bulb is a bit different is the fact that it’s RGBW, meaning it can replicate white color from 1500K to 9000K, while most bulbs are stuck in the 2700K to 6000K range. However, that’s not the only unique aspect of this light. It also offers infrared lighting for night vision security cameras and can be used both inside and outside, making it quite versatile. Similar to the models above, it also works with Assistant, HomeKit, and Alexa for smart home tie-ins.

Further upgrade your smart home with the HomeKit-enabled Eve Water Guard that’s seeing its first discount down to $93 from its normal $100 going rate. Plus, there’s plenty of Govee lighting deals for upgrading your smart home in other ways, including the Glide Hexa panels on sale for $157.50 from its normal $205 going rate.

More on the LIFX Smart Touch Light Switch:

LIFX Smart Switch was designed to solve a fundamental problem with all lights, smart or standard. This problem seems basic in theory: to use a light, it has to be turned on through a power source. Simple, right? But when you want to use voice control, or schedule your lights to turn on in the morning to wake you, you don’t want to have to flick a switch on first. That defeats the purpose. And surely your non-smart switch leaves you high and dry when you say “Alexa, turn on the lights,” only to be left in the dark.

