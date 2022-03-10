Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A8 tablets are now even more affordable from $180 (Save $80)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 128GB Android Tablet for $249.99 shipped. Normally fetching $330, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at $40 under our previous mention while marking only the second notable discount to date. You can also save on the 32GB and 64GB models, which are both down to new all-time lows as well starting at $180. Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Tab A8 may not pack as much power as the new S8/+ devices (also on sale), but arrives with a more compact 10.5-inch LCD display. The four Dolby Atmos speakers make it just as capable for catching up on content away from the TV and if the upwards of 128GB of onboard storage isn’t enough, a microSD card slot can deliver additional room for storing content. You can get all of the details on what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

A notable way to supplement the experience would be adding in a keyboard case, and Fintie makes a compelling option at $32 on Amazon. Sporting a folio design, it will not only protect your new Galaxy Tab A8 when not in use, but also folds open into a kickstand design. Plus with its full keyboard, you’ll be able to level up the productivity of the 10.5-inch tablet.

On the more capable end of Samsung’s most recent tablets, you can now score the first cash discounts on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ lineup. Having just launched at the end of last month, these are now starting from $650 with as much as $75 and matching Amazon credits added on for some extra value. Then be sure to go check out all of the best app and game deals right here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features:

When it comes to family, sharing is caring. Bring home a quality tablet everyone can easily enjoy with Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, the awesomely entertaining tablet enhanced by the Galaxy ecosystem experience. Enjoy a sleek new design and seamless connectivity between your Galaxy devices — answer a phone call on your tablet, instantly share files with Quick Share, and so much more. The 10.5″ LCD screen gives everyone plenty of room to do their thing, whether they’re learning, watching videos or catching up on emails.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!