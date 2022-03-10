Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Party 50% off, Mario Kart 8, Mario 3D World, much more

Happy Mario Day! Alongside all of the big-time Nintendo Switch game deals we were already tracking (below and in our MAR10 roundup), we are also now seeing Super Mario Party down at $29.99 shipped via Amazon, the official Best Buy eBay store and in its Deals of the Day. While the latest addition to the series, Mario Party Superstars, is seeing a light $5 price drop on Amazon, today’s Best Buy deal on Super Mario Party is a rare one and a great time to bring the family and friends party game home. Loaded with fun mini games, you can play the original 4-player Mario Party series board game mode both locally and online as well. You can even combine a pair of Nintendo Switch systems to “creatively combine both screens to enjoy a different, interactive style of tabletop gaming in Toad’s Rec Room mode.” But the Mario Day 2022 deals don’t stop there, we are tracking notable price drops on Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Yoshi’s Crafted World, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and much more.
Nintendo Mario Day 2022 game deals:
***Note: For more of the best Mario Day 2022 deals, head over to our master roundup right here.
- Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Plus Multiplayer DLC pack at $7 (Reg. $10)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $42 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land eShop Demo FREE
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $40 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Today’s best game deals:
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $26 (Reg. $40)
- River City Girls PSN from $18 (Reg. $30)
- Figment eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- ***Note: Might need to be logged into Nintendo account to see price
- Xbox Retro Game Sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Open-World Game Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox LEGO Game Sale up to 80% off
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach pre-order $40
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Fortnite Minty Legends Pack $19 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Control: Ultimate Edition PSN $14 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Hitman Trilogy PSN $60 (Reg. $100)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale via PSN
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Steelbook Edition $75 (Reg. $110)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Steelbook $85 (Reg. $130)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- OKAMI HD $10 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- BioShock Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
