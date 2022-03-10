Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Party 50% off, Mario Kart 8, Mario 3D World, much more

Happy Mario Day! Alongside all of the big-time Nintendo Switch game deals we were already tracking (below and in our MAR10 roundup), we are also now seeing Super Mario Party down at $29.99 shipped via Amazon, the official Best Buy eBay store and in its Deals of the Day. While the latest addition to the series, Mario Party Superstars, is seeing a light $5 price drop on Amazon, today’s Best Buy deal on Super Mario Party is a rare one and a great time to bring the family and friends party game home. Loaded with fun mini games, you can play the original 4-player Mario Party series board game mode both locally and online as well. You can even combine a pair of Nintendo Switch systems to “creatively combine both screens to enjoy a different, interactive style of tabletop gaming in Toad’s Rec Room mode.” But the Mario Day 2022 deals don’t stop there, we are tracking notable price drops on Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Yoshi’s Crafted World, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and much more.

***Note: For more of the best Mario Day 2022 deals, head over to our master roundup right here.

