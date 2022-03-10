Save $56 on Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at new all-time low, more

Amazon is now offering Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $293 shipped. Normally fetching $349, today’s offer is most notably delivering a new all-time low at $56 off while beating our previous mention by $6. Designed for the latest iteration of 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, the new white version packs all of the same features as the previous model. This time around for Magic Keyboard there’s just a fresh coat of paint and tweaked build to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. You’re still looking at the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re rocking the 11-inch version of Apple’s M1 iPad Pro, you can also take advantage of savings noted on the compatible white Magic Keyboard. Right now, Amazon has the accessory marked down to $288, which is still one of the best discounts overall at $1 under our previous mention. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPad Pros, as well as the new iPad Air 5, this one has all of the same features as the lead deal.

As far as companions to the lead deal, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable sale on the latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro lineup. Spanning nearly all of the storage capacities and Wi-Fi + Cellular offerings, you’ll be able to score the best prices of the year at up to $150 off.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

