New all-time low brings the official Apple Watch Black Unity band down to $19 (Reg. $49)

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band 40mm for $19 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Normally fetching $49, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $18 below our previous mention. The 44mm model is sitting at $40 right now, too. Debuting last year as Apple’s first celebration of Black History Month in February, this Black Unity edition of Apple Watch band pays homage to the Pan-African flag with a unique color scheme. Alongside all of the usual Apple Watch Sport Band features, this one has a custom pin that says “Truth • Power • Solidarity” and features a compression molded design. There’s also a matching Watch face to really tie the look together. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Speaking of, don’t forget that we’re still tracking ongoing discounts that make now one of the best times yet to get in on the Apple Watch Series 7 action. Currently starting at $349, you can score some of the best prices to date with as much as $80 in savings attached. Carrying over from standard aluminum styles to higher-end stainless steel offerings with even more elegant bands paired in, you can check out our coverage for all of the details.

Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band features:

Made from custom, high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit.

