Apple’s all-new iPad Air 5 sees pre-order discounts at up to $60 off from $559

Apple’s all-new addition to its iPadOS lineup is officially going up for pre-order today, and Walmart is celebrating the launch by delivering the very first price cut on the new release. Currently you can score the new 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 (2022) Wi-Fi 64GB for $559 shipped in all five colors. Down from the usual $599 price tag at Amazon, this is delivering a new all-time low ahead of beginning to ship for the March 18 launch day. The 256GB model is also on sale, and down to $689 from the usual $749 price tag.

Apple’s new iPad Air 5 arrives in the same 10.9-inch form-factor as we saw last time around, with some notable internal improvements to justify the refresh. Now powered by Apple Silicon for the first time, there’s an M1 chip with Neural Engine at the center of the experience. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera comes backed by Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Then go check out all of the pre-order discounts below.

Other iPad Air 5 pre-orders:

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory.

As far as other iPadOS offerings go, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable sale on the latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro lineup. Spanning nearly all of the storage capacities and Wi-Fi + Cellular offerings, you’ll be able to score the best prices of the year at up to $150 off.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

