Android app deals of the day: House of Da Vinci 2, Agent A, X Launcher Pro, more

Monday afternoon’s best Android app deals have now been collected for you below. These offers join today’s price drops on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro as well as the brand’s Galaxy SmartTag+ and these OtterBox Galaxy S22 cases. Our app collection is headlined by titles like The House of Da Vinci 2, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, X Launcher Pro, PythonPad PRO, Zenge, and more. hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with spatial audio at 25% off the going rate. That deals is joined but the first notable discount of the year on Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ alongside a host of OtterBox Galaxy S22 cases at up to 25% off for today only. We are also tracking solid Gold Box deals on Anker Soundcore noise cancelling headphones alongside this price drop on the PNY 512GB USB-C Flash Drive and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on House of Da Vinci 2:

Become Giacomo, the apprentice to the Renaissance genius, Leonardo da Vinci. Explore the world full of puzzles, mechanical gadgets and mind-twisting inventions. Travel through time and witness a series of mysterious events that led to the greatest discovery in human history. Get your hands on hundreds of new objects, 3D puzzles and mechanical brain-twisters waiting to be unraveled. Go back in time not only to reveal past mysteries and hidden objects – use unique Oculus Perpetua to shape the present in a significant way.

