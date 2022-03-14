Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C PD Charger $8.50, more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesUGREEN
33% off From $8.50

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 20W USB-C Power Delivery Charger for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $10, you’ll find that today’s deal matches our last mention for 15% off. Delivering 20W of USB-C charging capabilities, this wall adapter will allow you to easily power an iPhone or iPad, as well as some of Apple’s laptop lineup. Having 20W USB-C PD is a requirement for using full-speed 15W MagSafe charging and it also allows for fast charging of your iPhone with a USB-C to Lightning cable, making this a versatile adapter to have around the house.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

UGREEN USB C PD charger features the Type-C port with Power Delivery 3.0, It can fast charge for your PD compatible devices. Your iPhone 13 can be charged from 0% to 58% in just 30 minutes.

The USB C Charger is also compatible with Quick Charge 4.0, 3.0, and 2.0, which can fast charge your Quick Charge devices such as Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, S20, S10, S10 Plus, Note 10 9, S9 Plus, S8.

20W Power Supply Station: Specially designed for iPhone, UGREEN 20w usb-c power adapter charges iPhone 13 up to 58% in just 30 mins.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
UGREEN

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Smartphone Accessories: 54W USB-C/A Car Charger $10.50 ...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 40W Dual USB-C PD Charge...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower Dual 30W USB-C/A Charg...
Anker rolls out Apple event sale with MagSafe chargers,...
Smartphone Accessories: 5-pack MFi Braided-Nylon MFi Li...
Brita’s Stainless Steel Filter Water Bottle now b...
Neewer 2-pack of 4,800-lumen LED streaming video desk l...
Ring Alarm Pro doubles as an eero Wi-Fi 6 system with ...
Load more...
Show More Comments