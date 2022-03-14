Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C PD Charger $8.50, more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 20W USB-C Power Delivery Charger for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $10, you’ll find that today’s deal matches our last mention for 15% off. Delivering 20W of USB-C charging capabilities, this wall adapter will allow you to easily power an iPhone or iPad, as well as some of Apple’s laptop lineup. Having 20W USB-C PD is a requirement for using full-speed 15W MagSafe charging and it also allows for fast charging of your iPhone with a USB-C to Lightning cable, making this a versatile adapter to have around the house.

UGREEN USB C PD charger features the Type-C port with Power Delivery 3.0, It can fast charge for your PD compatible devices. Your iPhone 13 can be charged from 0% to 58% in just 30 minutes.

The USB C Charger is also compatible with Quick Charge 4.0, 3.0, and 2.0, which can fast charge your Quick Charge devices such as Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, S20, S10, S10 Plus, Note 10 9, S9 Plus, S8.

20W Power Supply Station: Specially designed for iPhone, UGREEN 20w usb-c power adapter charges iPhone 13 up to 58% in just 30 mins.