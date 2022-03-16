Garmin’s all-new Instinct S2 Solar with indefinite battery life sees first discount to $370.50

Amazon is now offering the all-new Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Smartwatch for $370.63 shipped. Normally fetching $449, today’s offer marks the very first discount on the just-released smartwatch at $79 off. Having just debuted back at the end of February, the latest addition to Garmin’s smartwatch lineup ups the ante on the solar part of its name. Delivering unlimited battery thanks to the sun-powered design, you can skip the charger at home indefinitely by getting a few hours of sunlight each day. You’re still looking at all of the other usual fitness tracker features like a 100-meter waterproof rating and overall rugged build with compass, GPS and a barometric altimeter. Not to mention, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, Pulse Ox stats, respiration, and more.

Detailed in our launch coverage from last month too, the standard Garmin Instinct 2S is a more affordable way to take advantage of the brand’s latest fitness tracker. Sporting a near-identical feature set to the lead deal aside from missing out on the solar design, the more affordable $350 price tag even undercuts the lead deal with the savings attached. Though there is something to be said for spending just $20 more to get the sun-powered design.

For something a bit more affordable in either case, we’re still tracking the second-best prices yet on Amazon’s Halo View and Band fitness trackers. After dropping over the weekend, you can still score the workout companions starting at $55. Then go check out all of the markdowns in Nike’s pre-spring sale for some other fitness essentials.

Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Smartwatch features:

Whatever you do, own it with Instinct® 2S Solar. This rugged GPS smartwatch is tough enough to keep up with you, unique enough to fit your style and small enough to fit your wrist. Plus, solar charging gives you unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode (assuming all-day wear with 3 hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions) so you can take on life’s unlimited possibilities.

