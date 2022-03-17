Anker home theater Gold Box: Mini projectors from $180, 4K Streaming Dongle $50, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering some notable deals on its home theater gear and projectors. You can score the Anker Nebula Apollo Wi-Fi Mini Projector for $259.99 shipped. Regularly $350, this is a solid $90 price drop, a new 2022 low, and the best price we have tracked since September 2021. It is also the second-lowest total we have seen it drop to on Amazon and about $20 under the Black Friday listing. This portable option is also great at home with top-mounted touch controls alongside the 200 ANSI lumen DLP lamp and up to 100-inch projection. It features Android 7.1 with direct access to your favorite streaming services including YouTube and Netflix alongside 4-hour wireless battery life and optional HDMI connectivity. More projector and home theater deals below.

More Anker projector deals:

Alongside ongoing deals on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max , today’s Gold Box also features a price drop on Anker’s Nebula 4K Streaming Dongle. Now down at $49.99 shipped, this is $30 off the regular $80 price tag and the lowest price we can find. Powered by Android TV, this one delivers over 7,000 apps with Google Assistant and Chromecast support alongside HDR to bring additional smarts to your home entertainment center. Get a closer look at the specs right here.

Anker Nebula Apollo Projector features:

Seamless Touch Controls: Browse your entertainment with pinpoint precision. Apollo’s transparent touch panel gives you the power to navigate menus and more with ease, directly from the device.

Clear Picture: See every detail of your favorite movies, shows, games, and more in remarkable clarity with Apollo’s 200 ANSI lumen DLP lamp.(Recommended for use in dimmer environments.)

Home Entertainment: Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, games, and more up to 100 inches big anywhere in your home thanks to Apollo’s ultra-portable design.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!