Android app deals of the day: Bridge Constructor Portal, SUI File Explorer PRO, Inner World, more

It’s time to head into the weekend with all of today’s Android app deals in hand. Just be sure to scope out today’s Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra offers and the ongoing all-time low on its Chromebook Go as well. Our collection is headlined by Bridge Constructor Portal and Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead alongside offers on The Inner World, In Between, My Child Lebensborn, and SUI File Explorer PRO. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

More on Bridge Constructor Portal:

As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it’s your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles. Make use of the many Portal gadgets, like portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more to bypass the sentry turrets, acid pools and laser barriers, solve switch puzzles, and make it through the test chambers unscathed.

