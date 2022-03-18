Today’s best game deals: Tiny Tina Wonderlands $50, Castlevania Requiem $4, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering pre-orders of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on Xbox for $49.99 with free digital delivery using code EMCBQA836 at checkout. This one still goes for the full $60 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked yet. The new looter-shooter Borderlands spin-off has received a series of favorable early previews and is set for release next week on Friday. This is a great way to land a copy on day one with a nice discount. “Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide” in this fantasy action title from Gearbox. It brings more of its fast-paced action known from the Borderlands series with new spell casting and more “on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord.” Check out the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands PowerA Xbox gamepad while you’re at it. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Blasphemous Deluxe Edition, Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero, Battlefield 2042, Florence, Castlevania Requiem, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Blasphemous Deluxe Edition Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- Or $15 on PS4 and Xbox
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $54 (Reg. $60)
- Using code EMCBQA835
- Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Battlefield 2042 $35 (Reg. $45+)
- EA Amazon sale from $10
- Florence eShop $2 (Reg. $6)
- The Warriors PSN $9 (Reg. $15)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Streets of Rage 4 eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap $8 (Reg. $15)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- FINAL FANTASY VII remake pre-owned $12 (Reg. $40 new)
- FINAL FANTASY VII eShop $8 (Reg. $16)
- FINAL FANTASY IX eShop $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle PSN $17.50 (Reg. $50)
- PlayStation March Madness Digital Sale up to 75% off
- Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $15 (50% off)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land eShop Demo FREE
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY $30 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Now matched on PSN
- Metal Gear Sold V Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Games Under $20 sale
- Xbox Square Enix Publisher Sale up to 85% off
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $26 (Reg. $40)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach pre-order $40
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
