Today’s best game deals: Tiny Tina Wonderlands $50, Castlevania Requiem $4, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering pre-orders of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on Xbox for $49.99 with free digital delivery using code EMCBQA836 at checkout. This one still goes for the full $60 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked yet. The new looter-shooter Borderlands spin-off has received a series of favorable early previews and is set for release next week on Friday. This is a great way to land a copy on day one with a nice discount. “Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide” in this fantasy action title from Gearbox. It brings more of its fast-paced action known from the Borderlands series with new spell casting and more “on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord.” Check out the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands PowerA Xbox gamepad while you’re at it. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Blasphemous Deluxe Edition, Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero, Battlefield 2042, Florence, Castlevania Requiem, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

