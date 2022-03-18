Smartphone Accessories: Magnetic Car Phone Dashboard/Windshield Mount $15, more

Bestrix (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Magnetic Car Phone Dashboard Mount for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Normally $25, this is a full 40% off its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re ready to take a trip this spring or summer, be ready to hit the road with a smartphone mount for your vehicle. Today’s deal allows you to attach the mount to your dash or windshield and makes it a simple task to dock your phone when entering the car. It uses magnets to attach and comes with a plate that’s compatible with all smartphones. The magnets are even strong enough to work through cases, so that shouldn’t be a worry for you. Plus, when it comes time to step out of the car, just grab your phone and go since there’ll be nothing gripping it but the magnet on the back.
Bestrix Magnetic Car Mount will give your dashboard the luxurious look you seek, an easy 360° rotation of your phone display and an arm you can adjust for your convenience, guaranteed not to block the driver’s viewer your phone charging ports.
Upgraded super strong stickiness suction cup with the extra dashboard pad fits all dashboards with smooth surfaces, leather/faux dashboards. It is very easy to install with the unique suction cup (Less than a minute!), just make sure to remove all air from underneath before locking the lever.
Strong Magnetic Silicon surface holding your phone and keeping it safe through every bump on the road, giving you and your phone a smooth ride. In order to achieve it, you will receive 2 metal plates (1 Square & 1 Round) – just place one between your phone and your case and you are ready to go! Please note Wireless charging is not working when using the metal plate.
