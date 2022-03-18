Samsung’s latest 256GB EVO Select microSDXC Memory Card drops to $27 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 256GB Samsung EVO Select microSDXC Memory Card at $26.99 shipped. Originally $40 when it launched last September alongside the rest of the latest Samsung solutions, it then dropped to $35 and closer $30 as of late with today’s deal matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of a brief stint at $25. A solid option for Android devices, Nintendo Switch, your drone rig, cameras, and more, it can move data at up to 130MB/s. It is also rated for A2 app loading performance with U3 and V30 4K video support. Alongside the 10 year warranty, Samsung says it is resistant to water, extreme temperatures, x-rays, as well as featuring drop and “wear-out” protection. Get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review and our launch coverage from late last year. Additional details below.

This is a great chance to score a deal on a relatively new release in the microSDXC memory card category. But if you would prefer to save some cash and don’t need the 256GB capacity, Amazon’s $7 and under microSDXC section is worth a quick browse as well.

While we are talking storage, we also spotted the heatsink-equipped WD_BLACK SN850 Gen4 Internal SSDs hit new lows this morning. And on the portable side of things, we are still tracking great deal son Samsung’s T7 2TB model alongside Sabrent’s Rocket Nano down at $74 shipped. Take a closer look right here.

Hit up our hands-on review of the DockCase M.2 USB-C SSD enclosure as well.

Samsung EVO Select microSDXC features:

All The Space You Need: Store tons of media on your phone, load games or download more apps on your tablet at top-notch speed, making transfers seamless and reliable

Fast and Smooth: With superfast U3, class 10 rated transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s¹,²and UHS-I Interface³ big apps load and run smoothly, while 4K video remains sharp with A2, V30, and USH-I Interface

Expand and Store Big: Find your perfect fit from 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB; Select the best capacity for all your memories

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!