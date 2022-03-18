Govee’s 6-liter Smart Humidifier and Oil Diffuser hits an all-time low price of $83.50 (Reg. $110)

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering its 6-liter Smart Humidifier and Oil Diffuser for $83.49 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally priced at $110, this 14% discount marks an all-time low price on Amazon that we’ve seen. With the ability to control the humidifier through the Govee Home app, you’ll be able to program it to maintain a certain humidity level, choose from nine predetermined mist levels, toggle the night light, and more. You can also control this smart humidifier with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The maximum mist output is 300mL/hr and can maintain an area of up to 600-square feet. The built-in night light is RGB and can be controlled through the app. Govee also offers Aroma Pads for use with this humidifier for aromatherapy.

Using the savings from this humidifier, you can grab 16.4-feet of Govee Smart RGBIC LED Strip Lights for $25.64 with the on-page coupon clipped. Using the same Govee Home app, you can change the colors displayed on this LED Light Strip and choose from 64 different modes. You can also make your own modes that you can share with friends and family. This older light strip lacks the smart assistant connectivity of the newer strips, however.

Govee 6-liter Smart Humidifier and Oil Diffuser features:

Use the Govee Home App through WiFi or Bluetooth to control your humidifier at any time, no matter where you are. You will also recieve notificiations on your phone when your tank is short of water and needs to be refilled.

Keep skin hydrated all year round. The smart humidifier will turn off automatically when reach target humidity and turn on when it is lower than the target. You can choose from 9 cool mist levels with its maximum reaching 300 ml/h.

The 6L tank design can be used continuously for up to 60 hours. The 360° double rotating nozzle allows for easier control of the 32-40 inch mist output and cover a large room up to 600 square feet. Auto turn-off when water shortage.

