Let ECOVACS’ auto-empty N8 Pro+ vac and mop do the cleaning at $220 off, more from $280

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Smart Home Robotics (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to $220 off ECOVACS Deebot robotic cleaning bots. You can can land the ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $479.99 shipped. Regularly $700, this is $220 off the going rate, $10 under the holiday pricing last year, and the lowest price we can find. This one comes with the self-empty station, but if you don’t need that the regularly $500 ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro is down at $379.99 shipped right now as well. These intelligent solutions feature laser-based 3D LiDAR navigation with obstacle avoidance, smartphone-controlled customizations, and will even mop the floors after the vacuuming is done. Everything you need is included with the purchase and you can learn more in our hands-on review of the N8+ model. Head below for more from $280.

Browse through the rest of today’s ECOVACS Gold Box sale for additional deals on its autonomous cleaning solutions. The OZMO N7 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner is also on sale for $279.99 shipped, down from the regular up to $500 price tag for a solid $200 in savings. This one can’t empty itself, but it is an intelligent option that comes in well below the flagship offerings above.

We are also still tracking some deep deals on the intelligent Roborock options starting from $200 shipped. But if you’re just looking for a simple no-fuss solution to handle the chores, ILIFE and Anker RoboVac models are also still starting from $110. Take a closer look at the deals right here.

ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ features:

30-Day HANDS-FREE CLEANING WITH SELF-EMPTY STATION. ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ automatically self-empties its dustbin after cleaning. The station’s disposable dust bag holds up to months of dirt and debris. (1 Spare Dust Bag Included).

VACUUMING AND OZMO MOPPING IN ONE-GO. Plus, automatically avoids carpets when mopping hard floors and doubles the suction power when vacuuming carpets.

CLEAN MORE EFFECTIVELY WITH SUPERIOR 2600Pa SUCTION that draws out dirt and dust from wherever it’s hidden in your hard floors and carpets, while optimizing energy and maintaining low noise levels.

HASSLE-FREE CLEANING WITH TRUEDETECT, a laser-based 3D technology that lets N8 Pro+ detect and avoid objects such as cables, slippers and pet mess to reduce the risk of getting stuck.

