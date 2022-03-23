eufy’s 1080p Floodlight Camera secures your home for spring vacations at low of $100

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its 1080p Security Floodlight Camera for $99.97 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a normal going rate of $165 right now, today’s deal beats our Black Friday mention by an additional $15 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to add some additional security to your home for spring break getaways, this is the perfect way to do it. You’ll never have to change batteries here as the camera replaces your existing floodlights, adding 2,500-lumen LED spotlights and a 1080p lens to the corners of your house. There’s even a high-volume alarm that can be triggered remotely if needed to “scare off any unwanted visitors.” Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider instead picking up the Wyze Cam Spotlight that’s available on Amazon for under $50. It includes both the Wyze Cam v3 with color night vision as well as a bundled LED floodlight that attaches to the top. This makes it the perfect camera to use indoors or outside thanks to its built-in weatherproofing as well. Learn more about the Wyze Cam v3 in our hands-on review.

Don’t forget that Owlet’s treat-tossing smart camera is currently on sale for $85. Normally fetching $100 or more, this is a great way to both keep an eye on and interact with your furry friend while on vacation.

eufy Security Floodlight Camera features:

Traditional floodlights offer very limited functionality. Enhance your security by adding surveillance, human detection, motion alert, real-time communication via 2-way audio, and more. Live-stream and record in full 1080p HD so you can see exactly who’s there in crisp clarity. Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

