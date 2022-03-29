New lows on LEVOIT’s smart air purifiers help with spring cleaning from $45 (Up to $50 off)

With spring cleaning on the horizon (if you haven’t already started), today’s deals on LEVOIT and other air purifiers can certainly help the cause, cleaning your air while keeping some toxins and pollen out of the home during allergy season and beyond. First up, we have the LEVOIT Core 600S smart air purifier at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and the lowest price we can find at $50 off the going rate. While you’ll find some smaller and more affordable models on sale down below, this one can tackle large homes with the ability to clean out spaces up to 1,586-square feet twice per hour. Its 3-stage HEPA filtration can trap particles as small as 0.3 microns and is joined by smart functionality through the VeSync app (smartphone control and/or Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands). Head below for some new lows on additional air purifier models from $45.

More air purifier deals:

If you’re looking for something little bit more premium and high-end, take a look at the ongoing Spring Cleaning sale prices on the Molekule air purifier models. Pricing starts at $400 shipped with up to $240 in savings. All of the details (alongside some oil diffuser deals) can be found right here.

LEVOIT Core 600S smart air purifier features:

Levoit’s Most Powerful Air Purifier: A juggernaut at purifying your air in any room. It scans the air for pollutants and uses powerful technology to filter large spaces, an easy solution for whole house purification

Tested CADR for Ultra-Large Rooms: VortexAir Technology 3.0 enables the Core 600S to improve indoor air circulation and purify 1,588 ft² spaces 2x per hour (CADR: 410 CFM / 697 m³/h). It’s great for open floor plans and high-ceiling houses

H13 True HEPA Filtration: 3-stage filtration, including an H13 True HEPA Filter with HEPASmart Technology, achieves a better purification effect than common HEPA filters of lower quality, capturing at least 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!