Android app deals of the day: Reventure, Fairy Knights, Chicken Police, Binary Fun, more

It’s time for all today’s best Android game and app deals. Our collection now sits alongside $600 price drops on Moto razr 5G, this offer on Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8, and a giant collection of World Backup Day HDDs, memory cards, and solid-state drives. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Reventure, Fairy Knights, Chicken Police, Mortal Crusade, Binary Fun, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the first discount of the year on Moto razr at $600 off the going rate alongside some other notable Motorola offers. We are also tracking notable offers on ASUS Chriomebooks alongside the best price ever on the flagship Hisense latest 75-inch ULED Dual Cell Mini-LED 4K Android TV. But along with the World Backup Day festivities, Amazon has now launched huge deals on a wide range of memory cards, portable SSDs, and more. You’ll also want to check out our NAS deal roundup and this feature piece on how to optimize your setup. Then go dive into our smartphone accessory deals for even more. 

More Android app deals still live:

More on Reventure:

Choose your path, every decision leads to a new ending. Will you find the real one? Is there such a thing? The world doesn’t change with each new game, you do. Well, actually it DOES change, but that’s a secret for you to find out. New playable characters, hints, costumes, visual effects and more! Even a simple-looking-yet-amazing game like this takes a lot of time and big piles of money to make, but you can get it for only a few bucks.

