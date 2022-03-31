Smartphone Accessories: Belkin Wall AC + 50W/18W USB-C PD Charger $53, more

Amazon is offering the Belkin Wall Mount Multi-port AC and 50/18W USB-C Power Delivery Charger for $53.01 shipped. Down from $60, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked so far in 2022. This adapter goes right into your existing wall outlet and gives you access to both the AC plugs as well as adds two USB-C PD outputs to charge your gear. One delivers 50W of power while the other is 18W, making this a solid choice for laptops, tablets, and phones while supporting fast charging on quite a few devices. Plus, there’s no need for an additional charging system when using this since it’s an all-in-one power solution.

Power Strip with USB-C Ports: Developed for professional settings, this mini wall charger turns 1 standard outlet into 2 AC outlets with 2 high-speed USB-C charging ports to power up your MacBook Pro, iPhone, and smartphones. One charging station for a clutter-free desk.

Portable Travel Charging Station: With USB-C Power Delivery, using one port gives full access to 50W of power for a fast-charging performance. The small power strip provides extra outlets without the extra cords providing a convenient single-source charging station for your laptop, tablets, and other desktop devices.

