Hisense’s latest 75-inch ULED Dual Cell Mini-LED 4K Android TV sees $800 discount to new low

Amazon is now offering the Hisense 75U9DG 75-inch ULED Mini-LED 4K Smart Android TV for $1,199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $2,000, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low at $800 off while marking one of the very first price cuts to date period. For comparison, the only drop we’ve seen previously was at $200 off. Arriving as one of Hisense’s latest smart Android TVs, the new U9DG packs plenty of fittingly flagship features to match. First up, lets take a closer look at the ULED Mini-LED 4K panel which makes for its very first Dual Cell model to debut. If all of the local dimming zones weren’t enough to complement the near OLED-level contrast, its 120Hz refresh rate makes it a companion option for gaming as well as movie nights. Alongside the Android smart features, there’s also a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports to complete the setup.

Alongside being able to save $800 on a new TV, an ongoing Hisense promotion also applies to make movie night even better. Amazon is sweetening the pot by throwing in a $100 digital gift card to DoorDash, Uber Eats, and other delivery services. Though if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, we’re currently tracking all-time lows on Hisense H8 4K ULED Android TVs.

On the much more unique side of things, Samsung’s Frame TVs are always an eye-catcher and we just saw the new 2022 models go up for pre-order. Delivering the usual picture frame-inspired design that ditches the typical black plastic bezels for a wooden exterior, the latest edition of Frame TVs rock a new matte anti-glare panel on top of inclusions like AirPlay 2, 4K QLED picture, 120Hz refresh rates, and more.

Hisense 75-inch ULED Mini-LED 4K Android TV features:

Be first to own the first Dual-Cell Technology TV in the US. Two panels stacked together create 40 times more contrast than a regular LED TV, made possible by layering a luminance control panel behind a 4K panel to manage grayscale and color precisely. Two million zones, all managing brightness independently. Giving the screen near OLED-level blacks and the brightness of LED. The dynamic contrast ratio is 2,000,000: 1. In contrast ratio circles, that’s worth bragging about.

