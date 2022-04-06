Anker launches its first 3D printer with five times faster printing and onboard camera

Today, Anker is adding an entirely new product to its already broad lineup with the debut of its upcoming AnkerMake M5 3D Printer. Marking a first for the primarily smartphone accessory centric brand, the new release delivers a few key features like five times faster printing, an integrated camera for detecting misprints, and more.

AnkerMake M5 debuts as brand’s first 3D printer

3D printers have started becoming more and more of a mainstream piece of tech as of late, and Anker’s new reveal is looking to push that idea even further. Enter the new AnkerMake M5 3D Printer, the brand’s very first entry into the category.

Given that this is a little outside of the company’s usual products of iPhone and Android essentials or smart home security gear and vacuums, Anker is bringing quite a few novel features to the table to stand out.

Arguably the most exciting of these is the improving printing speed, which is said to be five times faster than other models on the market. This isn’t some gimmick that you’ll only be able to take advantage of in very specific situations, but the result of several conscious design choices that have lead to being able to unbox the 3D printer and automatically start printing at the default 250mm per second setting.

My favorite inclusion though has to be the integrated camera. Alongside just allowing you to get a glance at your project as it prints, there is also going to be some automated features to help avoid some of the more annoying aspects of the 3D printing hobby. Regardless of if you’re working with an entry-level offering or a high-end model, having a print fail and winding up with a mess is something all makers have likely come to fear.

Thanks to onboard AI, the AnkerMake M5 3D Printer can automatically stop printing if something goes astray in the process. There have been other open source-type projects seeking to tackle the same issue as this, but Anker will be one of the first to actually integrate it into an off the shelf machine.

Here are some additional specs:

5X industry average print speed (250 mm/s in standard print mode) 2,500 mm/s2 in accelerated print mode

Can reduce average print time by up to 70 percent

AI print monitoring with auto shut-off

Integrated HD cam with remote viewing

Supports Wi-Fi and USB connectivity

Easy filament loading and extraction with heat assist

Magnetic base for easy removal and cleaning

Measurement: 502x438x470 mm / 19.76×17.24×18.50 inches

Expected to begin shipping later this year in September, the new AnkerMake M5 3D Printer is launching via Kickstarter today. The early bird pricing for those who back the campaign ahead of launch will be $429, though Anker notes that it is expecting a $759 retail price when it does leave the crowdfunding stage.

9to5Toys’ Take:

I had a chance to get a look at the new AnkerMake M5 3D Printer last night and have to say that I am quite impressed with the brand’s first foray into the market. The biggest claim that the folks at Anker are making is of course the five times print speed. I was able to watch it spit out quite a few different creations during the demo and the first thing I went to look at was just how detailed the prints actually were.

To my surprise, the fidelity isn’t actually all that much lower than the ANYCUBIC models I just reviewed late last month. There are going to be a lot of use cases where the different will likely be negligible for most hobbyists. I’ll be excited to really push the limits once I do end up getting more time with it to see just how compelling of a package it really is. But at least for now my interest is piqued to see how other brands react to what Anker is delivering.

