Grab this 4-pack of Alexa- and Assistant-compatible Kasa smart plugs at $25

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4-pack (EP10P4) for $24.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally listed between $27 and $30, this up to 17% discount is within $1 of the all-time low price we can find on Amazon. Compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT, you don’t need a hub to wirelessly control these smart plugs. Connecting to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only is how you can remote toggle power to a device using the Kasa app or talking with your assistant. The Kasa app also allows you to configure timers and schedules for controlling these plugs. Designed to have a small form factor, you will still have access to outlets above or below this plug. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking to replace your light switches with ones that feature smart functionality, look no further than the Kasa 3-way switch HS210 for $17. You will need the neutral wire so the switch can be powered. You can use it as a 3-way or single pole switch as well. Using the app, you can configure the switch to trigger lights not even wired to it. Use Alexa and Assistant just like the smart plugs mentioned above. Monitor how long a switch has been turned on as well through the app.

If you’re having to replace your wall outlets, you can go ahead and install Kasa Smart In-Wall Outlets for $21. Just like the Kasa products mentioned above, you’ll have access to Alexa and Assistant support while also having advanced control through the Kasa app. Looking for other ways to “techify” your home? Check out our smart home hub for all the latest deals and product releases. TP-Link also just released its first video doorbell alongside a new outdoor security camera, learn more about them here.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4-pack features:

This smart plug is UL Certified. It’s flame-retardant shell (UL94-V0 PC) and nickel-plated phosphor bronze pins help to minimize burn hazards and provide more durable and stable connections.

Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation.

