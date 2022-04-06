Smartphone Accessories: Surge Protector Tower with 10W/7.5W Qi, USB, AC at $32, more￼

SUPERDANNY Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Surge Protector Tower with AC, USB, and 10W Qi Wireless Charging for $32.29 shipped. Down from $38, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen so far this year, though it has been down to $30 twice so far in 2022. This power tower is the perfect solution for simplifying your desk. You’ll find 10 AC outlets, four USB-A ports capable of up to 2.1A, and even a built-in 10W/7.5W Qi charging pad on top. All of this combines to deliver a solid power solution to ensure all of your gear can be plugged in without worry, thanks to the 900-joule built-in surge protector.

On top of this 3-layer surge protector tower there is a built-in wireless charging pad that is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices and provides them 10W/7.5W/5W cordless charging according to their need of current. Our USB power strip has an LED indicator/metal detector to tell you its working status: constant red for power on and charging complete, blinking blue for metal detected, constant blue for charging.

