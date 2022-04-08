Work on homework with the ASUS C403 Chromebook at its new low of $172 (Save 39%)

Amazon is offering the ASUS Chromebook 14-inch C403 N3350/4GB for $172 shipped. Normally listed for $280, this 39% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen on Amazon. Designed to be rugged and to take some abuse, the C403 is perfect for kids in school. As it is a Chromebook, it runs Google Chrome OS which is designed to provide protection against viruses and is optimized for productivity. This device also features a 180-degree hinge to make collaboration easier. The 14-inch display features an anti-glare coating to make viewing easy in most conditions. It runs an Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 processor with 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, Samsung has its Chromebook 4 with an 11-inch screen and N4000 processor for $159. The higher-end processor is paired with the same memory and storage specs as the C403 with a smaller screen. Gigabit Wi-Fi gives you quick access to online content. Google Assistant is also ready to help you out, just ask! A 12-hour battery life means you will be able to work all school or workday without needing to juice up.

If you’re looking for a more powerful productivity device, you can save on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 i5/8GB/512GB for $1,000. You will get the benefit of a nice touchscreen and Thunderbolt 4 support for I/O expansion as well. If you already have an iPad Pro, Apple’s white Magic Keyboard can be had for $293. This new Amazon low price makes now a great time to grab a keyboard for even more productivity. Wanna save some cash? Go with the Brydge 11.0 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard for $99.

ASUS Chromebook C403 N3350/4GB features:

The HD screen has a durable 180-degree hinge that can be used to move the screen flat which is better for collaborative settings.

Rugged body meets MIL-STD 810G durability and has spill-resistant keyboard for the perfect Chromebook for the classroom or any accident-prone environment.

Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically*, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time.

