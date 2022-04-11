Chromecast with Google TV sees 20% price cut down to 2022 low of $40

Several retailers are now offering the Google Chromecast with Google TV for $39.99 shipped, including Adorama, Best Buy, and Walmart. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside the second-best price to date at within $1 of the holiday discount over 2 months ago. Google’s latest streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback of all your favorite content, be it from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past to deliver a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If the $40 price tag noted above is a bit too steep, you could also just opt for the onn Android TV Streaming Stick at $15. This alternative delivers much of the same 1080p playback, just without the first-party integrations you’d expect from one of Google’s in-house streaming media players. Even so, the price is hard to beat for those who are in the market for an affordable way to up the smarts of an existing TV.

This week has already proved to be quite the exciting one in terms of Google discounts, and it is only Monday. Right now the Pixel 6 Pro is down to a new Amazon all-time low in unlocked condition following a rare discount. That is now joined by a pair of price cuts on Google’s latest Nest thermostats, which are down to some of the best prices of the year from $115.

Chromecast with Google TV features:

Chromecast with Google TV brings you the entertainment you love, in up to 4K HDR. Get personal recommendations from your subscriptions – all in one place. No jumping between apps to decide what to watch. Enjoy the entertainment you love in up to 4K HDR. Seamlessly browse 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. Watch content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV app, Peacock, HBO Max and many more.

